Kendria Lee named to Executive Committee for Leadership Southeast Georgia

Kendria Lee, director for economic development and community relations at Georgia Southern University, was appointed treasurer recently for Leadership Southeast Georgia.

Lee was one of five local business and community leaders from the region named to serve on the group’s new executive committee. Leadership Southeast Georgia is a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties.

Lee formerly served as a Leadership class nominations and selection committee member and managed the 2019 site coordination for Bulloch County.

Also, seven more area residents were appointed to the board of directors, including Madison Roesel, who is vice president of Sales and Marketing for The Sack Company in Statesboro.

Spanning diverse industries such as aerospace, marketing, business development, manufacturing, and commercial construction, the new Leadership executive committee and board of directors will help guide the evolution of the five-month program that trains leaders to improve the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia region.

Jared Downs, a former vice-chair, is the new chairman of the board. He currently serves as the vice president of governmental affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah. Downs previously worked for U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and Zell Miller.

The new vice-chair, Jesse Bentley, is a former treasurer. He is the Savannah division manager of Evans General Contractors, with a background in distribution, logistics and manufacturing project management.

Stephanie Dammen-Morrell was named the new secretary after previously serving as a site coordinators chair. She currently works as the director of marketing for Hussey Gay Bell, a respected architecture firm in Savannah.

As a former chair, Brynn Grant assumes the title of immediate past chair on the executive committee. Grant is the president and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Empire, and a former CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

In addition to the executive committee, the new LSEGA board members joining Roesel are: Cecilia Arango Marketing Manager, Thomas & Hutton Savannah, Chatham County Leia Dedic Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Savannah Economic Development Authority Savannah, Chatham County Krystal Hart CEO, Sparrow Communications Hinesville, Liberty County Chris Nowicki Public Affairs, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Pooler, Chatham County Royce Proctor

Marketing and Member Service Representative, Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Nahunta, Camden County John Reynolds President, RPI Roofing Richmond Hill, Bryan County.