Kemp extends temporary suspension of state gasoline tax

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday extending the suspension of the state gasoline sales tax through July 14.

The General Assembly passed legislation in March suspending the fuel tax until May 31 as inflation began raising pump prices above $4 a gallon. The price of gasoline dropped slightly earlier this month but has has gone back up to reach record highs.

Kemp blamed the Biden administration for the rise in fuel prices and inflation in general.

“While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation,” the governor said.

In an effort to reduce pump prices, Biden has ordered releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the nation’s emergency oil stockpile, and is reportedly considering limiting U.S. oil exports.

Kemp also issued a second executive order Thursday extending an executive order aimed at supply chain disruptions he issued April 14.

The order prohibits price gouging by gas station operators, waives federal rules that limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers may operate and allows commercial trucks to exceed normal weight, height and length restrictions subject to a permit from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The second executive order also is due to expire July 14.