Kemp appoints Cushner as Bulloch state court judge

Joseph Cushner, who has served as Bulloch County’s state court solicitor general since 2017, was appointed Friday by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the position of Bulloch County’s state court judge.

“I am very excited about it, and I thank Gov. Kemp for the appointment,” Cushner told the Statesboro Herald Monday. ”It has been an honor serving as state court solicitor-general and I am looking forward to serving as state court judge.”

In September 2019, former state court judge Gary Mikell retired from his position of 19 years. Since then, Senior Judge John R. Turner, retired from the Bulloch County Superior Court, has served in the capacity of state court judge and is expected to do so until Cushner is sworn into office. Cushner said the governor told him that he expects to hold the ceremony “by the end of the month.”

An election for the office of state court judge will not be held again until 2022. Cushner has served as solicitor general since he was elected in 2017, and before that, he served as assistant solicitor general for Bulloch County and assistant district attorney for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The solicitor general seat will now be placed on the May 19 general primary and non-partisan election ballot. Qualifying begins on March 2.

In a statement from Kemp’s office, the governor calls Cushner ”a proud Double Dawg,” having graduated with a BA in political science from the University of Georgia before receiving his Juris Doctor from the UGA School of Law.

Cushner has held leadership positions in the Georgia Association of Solicitors General, and in 2013, he was named as one of Statesboro’s “20 under 40” leaders by the Statesboro Herald. He was a member of Leadership Bulloch in 2012. He and wife Leslie have two children.

