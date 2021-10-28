Kemp announces $110- million violent crime initiative

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that $110 million is being dedicated to combat violent crime in the state.

Kemp also announced plans to establish a violent crime task force that, he said, will help local district attorneys with their violence crime casework.

The funds are coming from money available through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Kemp’s announcement came after a state Senate public safety committee meeting last week, where several metro Atlanta judges and law enforcement officials detailed their efforts and needs in fighting crime throughout the city.

The committee has been holding meetings and hearings for several weeks, ahead of next week’s special legislative session the governor has called for redistricting.

The $110 million will be used, according to Kemp’s office:

To provide additional, temporary court staff such as senior judges, bailiffs, court reporters, judicial officers, court staff, and other necessary persons to address the case backlog created by COVID-19.

To contract with third party locations to conduct court proceedings in larger facilities.

To pay for additional, temporary prosecutors, investigators, legal administrative positions, and contract legal services.

To provide additional circuit and conflict attorneys for the Georgia Public Defenders Council.

The funding for the judicial system and prosecuting attorneys will be administered by the Judicial Council of Georgia and its Administrative Office of the Courts. The available grant funding for the Georgia Public Defenders Council will be administered through the Governor’s office.