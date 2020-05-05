Kathy Field, Layne Phillips join city of Statesboro

The City of Statesboro announces the recent appointments of a director of Planning and Development and public information officer. Kathy Field has been selected to assume the planning and development role and Layne Phillips the public information role.

Both Field and Phillips will report directly to Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny.

Field comes to the City of Statesboro with more than 30 years of experience in planning and development. Over the past 20 years, she worked as a community development director in the cities of Roswell, McDonough and Milton all located in the north Atlanta area.

Previous to that, she worked for various municipalities in New England including serving as the planning director for the Boston Housing Authority.

She also holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from George Washington University in Washing-ton, D.C.

“Mrs. Field brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the city,” Penny said. “I am confident that she will be able to provide a fresh perspective in the planning and development department and supervise the continued growth and advancement of our city.”

Field started work for the city on April 20.

“I look forward to using my experience and planning skills to assist the City of Statesboro with their future growth needs,” Field said.

Prior to joining the city as a public information officer, Phillips worked as a public relations specialist in the corporate manufacturing sector for three years. Before working in communications, she was an undergraduate student at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Ga., where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a minor in marketing.

“The city is very excited to have Mrs. Phillips join our team,” Penny said. “I presented a need for the creation of a public information officer position to the mayor and city council in November 2019 to assist the city and its many departments in communicating more frequently and strategically with the public.”

Phillips started in her role as a public information officer on March 9.

“I am delighted to be selected to serve as public information officer for the City of Statesboro,” Phillips said. “I look forward to providing the city with resources to effectively communicate news and information to all the citizens of Statesboro.”



