Kathie Gardner earns DAISY Award from EGRMC

Kathie Gardner, LPN, was honored with the most recent DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse at EGRMC for more than three years, Gardner received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and patients from the fourth floor Med Surg/Telemetry department.

One patient described Gardner as, “having a positive attitude, nice and professional. She was efficient with her time and always answered all of my questions thoroughly. She is also a great trainer. When student nurses came into my room, she explained everything clearly where even I could have understood how pain management and IV methods worked.”

Another patient advocate added, “Kathie assisted my out of town family making sure all of my documents were in order. She has been kind, patient, helpful and gracious in her manner and tone. Kathie’s care is exceptional.”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that.

“We are pleased to honor Kathie with this award, and we thank her for the safe, compassionate care she gives to all of her patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.