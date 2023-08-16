Karyl Parker named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Physical therapist Karyl Parker its Employee of the Month for May.

Parker has been part of the team at EGRMC for more than six years.

She was nominated by her colleagues for her great work ethic, sense of ownership, her commitment to providing quality service and her positive attitude while supporting her fellow physical therapy and rehab team members.

One nomination described Parker as, “the shining example to not only her peers and coworkers but a reminder to myself at times as well on what dedication and commitment to patient care looks like. Karyl always takes on an extra task when asked and will stay late when needed, will assist with weekend coverage when needed or has even come back after hours to see ‘that one last patient’ to ensure quality care is given to each patient.

“Not only is Karyl a wonderful, compassionate and dedicated therapist to her patients but she has become a mentor and preceptor to new hires on more than one occasion. She loves any opportunity to teach and share her knowledge to help mold new grads and new hires into amazing therapists. She is dedicated to constantly learning and developing best practices for our patients and has been working hard to pursue her wound care specialty certification.”

A colleague stated, “She looks forward to bringing her knowledge to the table in committee meetings in order to better serve our patients and provide safe, quality care.”

Her colleagues who work with her every day said: "Karyl is so positive, I love any day that we are scheduled to work together."

"Karyl is a really good teacher, I learn something every time I work with her."

“Karyl is a valuable asset to our team at EGRMC," hospital CEO Stephen Pennington said. “She has dedicated her time and her energy to being a great team member. Karyl models our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always.”



