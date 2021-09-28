Kacee Cox promoted to mortgage lender at Queensborough

Queensborough National Bank and Trust announces the addition of a local mortgage lender.

Kacee Cox has been promoted to the position of mortgage lender and is based in the Statesboro branch.

Cox has 20 years of banking experience and has been with Queensborough since 2012.

“Queens-borough is committed to helping our communities flourish and grow,” said John Mabery, senior vice president of the Queensborough Mortgage Department. “We’re pleased to serve the needs of our communities with a local mortgage lender who understands the market and the needs of families.”

Throughout her banking career, Cox has been involved in all aspects of lending. She is a 2017 graduate of CBA of Georgia’s consumer lending school and a 2016 graduate of Leadership Bulloch.

She has served on several committees for the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce and several local non-profit organizations.

Most recently she is enjoying her role as the Lead Moderator for the Statesboro Freecycle.org group.



