Justice Department reaches agreement with Liberty County Sheriff's Office

The Justice Department announced today an agreement with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office to resolves a race discrimination civil rights complaint under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.



In response to the complaint, the Liberty Sheriff's Office worked cooperatively with the Justice Department to reach a resolution agreement that will modernize its policing operations and further its ongoing efforts to prevent and address discriminatory law enforcement practices.

In May 2022, the Justice Department received a complaint from Delaware State University, a historically Black university, alleging that Liberty County deputies discriminated against its student athletes, athletic coach and driver when it conducted, what they described as "a racially discriminatory traffic stop" in Georgia of a bus charted by Delaware State.

Delaware State spokesman Carlos Holmes said the university hopes the Justice Department will "closely monitor and evaluate" the sheriff's office and reopen its investigation if the department failed to comply with the terms of the agreement. He said the university disagrees with the conclusion of an internal investigation by the sheriff's office that found deputies involved in the traffic stop acted legally.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman, who is Black, insisted his department doesn't practice racial profiling after being criticized by Delaware State students and administrators last year.

Bowman said the students' bus was pulled over for traveling in the highway's left lane, which is illegal in Georgia. He said the search was conducted after a drug-sniffing dog outside the bus signaled there could be drugs on it.

Georgia courts have held that the odor of marijuana is enough to give police probable cause to search vehicles without a warrant.

No one was arrested or charged. The sheriff said the bus driver was given a warning.

Following the traffic stop, the university alleged that the subsequent questioning and search of the personal belongings of the primarily Black passengers, including through the use of a drug-sniffing dog, constituted unlawful race discrimination in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (Title VI). Title VI prohibits recipients of federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin.

The Liberty Sheriff's County Office is a recipient of federal funding from the Justice Department.

"Fairness and racial equity are fundamental principles for effective law enforcement, especially for those agencies that receive federal funding," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. "The students and staff at Delaware State University deserve policing that is racially equitable and bias-free.

"The agreement that we have secured with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office will help ensure that its policing practices are free from racial bias and discrimination going forward. We will continue working to ensure that federally funded law enforcement agencies comply with our federal civil rights laws."

Under the agreement, Liberty County will review its bias-free policing policies, make necessary updates to its policies on traffic enforcement and searches, and develop and implement data collection procedures, among other provisions.

"Law enforcement is most effective when it is supported by public confidence," said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg for the Southern District of Georgia. "The agreement announced today is a step toward ensuring that policing occurs in an evenhanded manner."