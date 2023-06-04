June is jam-packed with summer camps, workshops at the Averitt Center

As usual, there are plenty of chances to explore your creative side at the Averitt Center this month.

Summer camps, sponsored by Synovus, are in full swing. Does your child enjoy creative exploration? There are more than 50 unique camps for your family to choose from in the areas of visual arts, dance, music, theater and more. To learn about the vast array of offerings visit www.averittcenterforthearts.org/summer-camps or call Cody and Annika at 912-212-2787.

There are also a few adult summer camp option. Summer Ceramics Sampler is back at the Roxie Remley Center, located at(31 East Vine Street. Join talented Visual Arts Director Kimberly Riner for this special summer session. No matter how young or old, you can be successful in clay. Employing a variety of hand building and wheel throwing techniques, you will have fun making functional and sculptural pieces, and glaze and fire your work to take home and enjoy. This is a perfect class for all levels.

The instructor will individualize instruction to your needs. Tuition includes 25 pounds of clay with glazes and firings, as well as practice time during open studio hours. Additional clay and tools can be purchased. Summer Ceramics Sampler will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 30 through July 25, with no class the week of July 4. This camp is for ages 14 and up, and tuition is $204.

Beginning Throwing, taught by John Skelton is another adult camp. Want to focus only on learning how to throw on the wheel? This class is designed for you! In this eight-week course, you will learn the techniques of throwing cups, bowls and small vases on a pottery wheel, apply colorful glazes, and fire your work. All of your work will be functional in the home. Beginning Throwing will meet Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 1-27 at the Roxie. This camp is for ages 14 and up, and tuition is $204.

The final adult camp is Square Pottery on the Wheel, also taught by John Skelton. In this short workshop, you will be introduced to the ideas and techniques used to make non-circular pots on the wheel. The methods presented will allow you to create oval, square or rectangular forms like baking dishes and serving bowls. Basic throwing skills are required to join. This camp will meet on June 19 and 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Roxie. Tuition is $50.

Michael Mallies’ gallery exhibit, “Pictures at an Exhibition,” will remain on display in the Main Gallery at 33 East Main Street through June 30. Mallies started learning his craft at the early age of 14. Evening classes were free at his public school. He eventually studied at the New York School of Visual Arts and at the Art Students League. His paintings represent a lifetime of various styles that he enjoys. He has had other showings in New Fairfield, Connecticut and Savannah, Georgia.

The Main Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is sponsored by Burney Marsh and John Tucker, Bill and Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Lawrence and Kathleen Smith, Drs. Patrick and Theresa Novotny, the Statesboro Regional Art Association and Frazier’s Flowers. All galleries are free to the public.

The next Paint-N-Party will be held June 9 at 6 p.m. No experience is necessary, just come and have fun with friends and your favorite drink! This month attendees will paint a peaceful ocean view. The cost to attend these events is $35 each and includes all the supplies needed. Paint-N-Parties are held at the Roxie and are catered and sponsored by Boro Takeout.

On June 10 from 2 to 5 .p.m, join instructor Nicole James at the for the Macrame Away workshop. Have you ever had too much fruit and nowhere to store it? Or wanted to create a hanging display but didn’t have just the right thing? Then Macrame Away is just the class for you! In this introductory course, you’ll start off learning the basic knotting techniques, and move on to applying them. Each student will leave with a handmade, one-of-a-kind finished project and the skills to continue to Macrame Away on their own. This workshop is for ages 16 and up. The cost is $35, plus a $5 supply fee.

Interested in pottery but feeling shy about signing up for a class? Come on down to the Roxie studio and try the Give it a Spin! workshop on June 10 at 6 p.m. This 2.5-hour session will cover the basics of throwing on the potter’s wheel. All tools and materials provided. The cost is $40. Give it a Spin! is for ages 16 and up.

Want to try working with clay? No experience? No time to take an eight-week session? This hand-building clay class is designed for you! On the last Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can attend the Try Your Hand at Clay workshop. Instructor Georgina Osuna-Diaz will take you step by step through the process of creation. Any experience level is welcome. Registration is required. This workshop is for artists aged 16 and up. The cost is just $35.

For more information on events, classes, and workshops, go online at www.averittcenterforthearts.org or contact the Averitt Center at 912-212-2787.



