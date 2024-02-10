Judge Gates Peed to retire from Superior Court bench

Superior Court Judge F. Gates Peed announced in a letter Friday that he would not seek re-election to his seat and would retire from “active service” as a judge when his term expires Dec. 31.

Peed has been a Superior Court judge in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit – which includes the courts in Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven counties – for 23 years, since first being elected in 2000. He became chief judge of the circuit Aug. 1, 2018, upon the retirement of former Chief Judge William E. Woodrum Jr.

Addressing the letter to “My good friends and fellow public servants,” Peed wrote:

“I will not declare for re-election to the office of Judge of Superior Court for the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit. It has been my honor, privilege, and pleasure to serve the citizens of the circuit with you. Please accept my thanks to you for all of your help and encouragement for theses many years.

“My present term will expire December 31, 2024, when I will retire from active service. At that time, I hope to continue in periodic service as a Senior Superior Court Judge when and if called upon. Until that time, I will continue in my present capacity.”

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, qualifying for candidates interested in Peed’s seat is se for March 4-8. The general primary, non-partisan election is May 21. If needed, a runoff election would be June 18.

Prior to becoming a Superior Court judge, Peed was first solicitor general and then judge of the Bulloch County State Court. He attained a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia in 1976 and went on to Mercer University’s Walter F. Georgia School of Law, receiving his Juris Doctor in 1982.