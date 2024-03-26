By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Judge dismisses Commissioner Rushing’s good behavior warrant against Bulloch GOP Chair Sack
Rushing-Sack dismissed
This scene from Bulloch County Magistrate Court on Monday, Feb. 25, 2024, includes, from left, Lawton Sack and his attorney Tom Withers, both facing away; Commissioner Timmy Rushing in the witness stand and Judge Jimmy Griner, Screven County's chief magistrate, who came over to hear the case and rejected Rushing's request for a good behavior bond that could have required Sack to keep his distance and not contact Rushing. (AL HACKLE/staff)
After listening to attorneys and witnesses for about two hours Monday afternoon concerning Bulloch County Commissioner Timmy Rushing's request to take out a good behavior bond against Bulloch County Republican Party chairman and Bulloch Action Coalition activist Lawton Sack, Judge James M. "Jimmy" Griner, Screven County's chief magistrate, delivered his ruling in less than one minute.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter