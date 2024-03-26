After listening to attorneys and witnesses for about two hours Monday afternoon concerning Bulloch County Commissioner Timmy Rushing's request to take out a good behavior bond against Bulloch County Republican Party chairman and Bulloch Action Coalition activist Lawton Sack, Judge James M. "Jimmy" Griner, Screven County's chief magistrate, delivered his ruling in less than one minute.
Judge dismisses Commissioner Rushing’s good behavior warrant against Bulloch GOP Chair Sack
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter