A joyous Special Olympics at SHS

The Bulloch County Special Olympics were held at Statesboro High School on Friday, April 19.

Friday’s parade of athletes served as the official opening ceremonies of the 2024 games.

Pam Brannen of Mattie Lively Elementary School, left, gives student Cameron Jones a high five as she crosses the finish line in the 50-meter race. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



They competed in the 100-meter race, 400-meter race, 4x100-meter relay race, tennis and softball throw and javelin throw. The events are the same as the state Special Olympics because Bulloch County tries to send some of its students to the state games.

Athlete Destiny Murray enjoys a ride and a first place finish with nurse Ginger Croker in the 50-meter race. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



No matter what place the student finished in or how far they threw the javelin or ball, their effort was always met with cheers, high fives and smiles.

Statesboro High volunteer Demia Hartwell , background, cheers on athlete Naomi Burgher of Portal Elementary School in the softball throw. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Athlete Jaysen Roper of Southeast Bulloch Middle School demonstrates some soccer prowess with a giant rubber ball during the Bulloch County Special Olympics at Statesboro High School on Friday, April 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

