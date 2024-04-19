By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
A joyous Special Olympics at SHS
The Bulloch County Special Olympics were held at Statesboro High School on Friday, April 19.
Friday’s parade of athletes served as the official opening ceremonies of the 2024 games.
They competed in the 100-meter race, 400-meter race, 4x100-meter relay race, tennis and softball throw and javelin throw. The events are the same as the state Special Olympics because Bulloch County tries to send some of its students to the state games.
No matter what place the student finished in or how far they threw the javelin or ball, their effort was always met with cheers, high fives and smiles.