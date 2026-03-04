Joshlyn Curry, Linda Oglesby, Madison Poole, Madison Allen, Alice Levering, Micaela Wert named employees of the month at EGRMC

Joshlyn Curry, Linda Oglesby, Madison Poole, Madison Allen, Alice Levering and Micaela Wert were named Employees of the Month at East Georgia Regional Medical Center for the second half of 2025.

“Each of the employees demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence, teamwork and compassionate care, strengthening the hospital’s mission and positively impacting patients and colleagues alike,” Director of Marketing Jaime Riggs said in an email.

Joshlyn Curry







July 2025

Joshlyn Curry,

Health Information Analyst

A dedicated member of the Health Information Management team for more than 10 years, Joshlyn Curry works diligently behind the scenes to ensure medical records are accurate, organized, and accessible. She played a vital role in guiding the hospital through three major system upgrades and helps oversee the scanning of an average of 45,000 pages each week. Known as the go-to person in her department, she is recognized for her reliability, strong work ethic, and steady contributions that keep critical information readily available for patient care.

Linda Oglesby







August 2025

Linda Oglesby, R.N., Surgical Services Educator

A natural leader in the Operating Room, Linda Oglesby is respected for her fairness, integrity, and unwavering focus on patient safety. When staffing needs arise, she willingly steps in to support her team, even returning to circulator duties and taking calls when needed. A previous Nursing Excellence Award recipient, Linda is known for mentoring others and ensuring the OR operates efficiently and safely.

Madison Poole







September 2025

Madison Poole, RDCS,

Echo Technologist

Since joining the hospital in 2022, Madison Poole has built strong relationships with physicians and teammates through her clinical competence, responsiveness, and clear communication. A true team player, she consistently steps up to meet the needs of patients and coworkers alike. Her director praised her professional growth and emerging leadership among her peers, noting her dedication and positive spirit.

Madison Allen







October 2025

Madison Allen, LPN, Hospitalist Coordinator

Madison Allen received multiple nominations highlighting her professionalism, attention to detail, and proactive approach to patient care coordination. She ensures hospitalists are prepared for interdisciplinary rounds and serves as a vital communication link between providers and departments. Physicians describe her as the glue that holds the department together, praising her efficiency, reliability, and dedication to seamless patient care.

Alice Levering



November 2025

Alice Levering, RRT, Cardiopulmonary Services

Alice Levering was recognized for embodying the heart of healthcare through her compassion, strength, and patient advocacy. She consistently ensures patients feel seen, heard, and respected while delivering exceptional clinical care. Admired by coworkers for both her competence and character, Alice shared, “My whole department is great. I love my patients and my work family.”

Micaela Wert







December 2025

Micaela Wert, R.N., Emergency Department

Micaela Wert is known for her leadership, adaptability, and strong clinical skills in the fast-paced Emergency Department. Beyond her direct patient care, she has helped shape the department’s culture by mentoring and orienting 14 new hires over the past four years.

Her investment in building confident, capable nurses has strengthened both her team and the care provided to the community.

Stephen Pennington, East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s CEO, said: “These team members represent the very best of who we are as an organization. Their dedication, compassion, and commitment to excellence demonstrate our promise to this community — Every Patient, Every Time, Always.”