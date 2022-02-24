Joint probe results in four Emanuel County arrests

A joint investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol K-9 unit resulted in the arrests Monday of four Emanuel County residents on drugs and weapons charges.

According to a release from the GBI, Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten, 47, Joshua Burris, 31, Jody Clifton, 41, and Rebecca Wilkerson, 38, were arrested following the investigation. During the execution of a search warrant, agents seized two long guns, two handguns, along with ammunition, approximately 7.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine/ ICE, 5.4 ounces of suspected marijuana and drug related paraphernalia.

Hatten is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession with intent of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Burris is charged with possession with intent of methamphetamine. Clifton is charged with possession with intent of methamphetamine. Wilkerson is charged with possession with intent of methamphetamine.

All individuals were booked into the Emanuel County Jail, where they remain pending further action.

According to the release, the investigation was “conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Emanuel County and promote a safer place for productive citizens.”

The Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia. The Drug Enforcement Office and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in reporting drug activity.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at (478) 237-7526 or the Drug Enforcement Office at (912) 685-5345.

Anonymous tips can may be submitted by calling (800) 597-8477, or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.