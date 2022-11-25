Joint City-County meeting Tuesday on Hyundai growth-related utilities

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners and Statesboro City Council will hold a special joint session Tuesday, Nov 29 at 2:30 p.m. A main topic will be the provision of water, sewer and other public infrastructure in the southeastern part of the county and for new industries in the region.

A related second topic for discussion will be transportation needs and planning after voters in the Nov. 8 referendum approved a five-year extension of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST.

Open to the public, the meeting will be held in the multipurpose room of the Honey Bowen Building, 1 Max Lockwood Drive at Memorial Park.

According to the published agenda, County Manager Tom Couch and City Manager Charles Penny are to lead presentations about infrastructure needs and planning.

“Water and infrastructure in Southeast Bulloch County – history and background,” is to be the first element of Couch’s presentation, followed by “goals and expectations” and “impact on the community.”

In September, Couch suggested the county would be seeking more than $12 million from “outside” sources towards an estimated $22.6 million in infrastructure spending for supplying water and sewer service to future homes in southeastern Bulloch as well as the planned Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle factory in northern Bryan County. At least some of the remaining “local” funding would be from federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money already appropriated. Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch

He also suggested that the city might extend its water and sewer systems to serve some of the growth area.

The agenda for Tuesday’s session shows Penny leading two separate presentations of information on behalf the city. The first will outline demands on the city’s current water and wastewater infrastructure and natural gas system and suggest priorities for expansion. Penny’s second topic is transportation. He is slated to identify a growth area and needed improvements and discuss the T-SPLOST approval and master planning.

Under “other matters for discussion,” Tuesday’s agenda suggests Feb. 28, 2023 as the tentative date of another joint meeting of the city and county governing boards.