Johnna Frost named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Johnna Frost, a RN in the Critical Care Unit at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, its Employee of the Month for January.

“Johnna is a treasure," stated Sheryl Bahr, Clinical Director of the EGRMC Cardiac Care Unit (CCU).

"She always exceeds expectations. She always has a positive attitude. She is the 'go to' for her co-workers, not just because of her extensive knowledge base, but because everyone on the unit knows she will always help in any situation, and follow through to its completion.

"Johnna has a sense of ownership to her unit and to EGRMC, wanting success for all. Her patients regularly commend her for her caring and excellent nursing skills. Everyone who knows Johnna expects a great day when she is here.

"As her supervisor, I never worry when Johnna is on the schedule. She is a leader to her peers, and is excellent with service recovery. She takes on so many roles, such as Charge, Preceptor, Safety Coach, CAP RN, Shared Governance, etc. I truly cannot say enough good things about Johnna, and feel she deserves to be recognized for her excellence!"

"We are proud to honor Johnna as Employee of Month, and commend her for leadership skills, dedication to nursing, and commitment to success," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.