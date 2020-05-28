John Scott joins Morris Bank Advisory Board

Scott, a native of Screven County, is a longtime member of the Bulloch County business community, which is home to three Morris Bank offices.

After earning his business degree from Georgia Southern University, Scott worked at McCall-Thomas Engineering until 2001. From there, he joined Bulloch Telephone Cooperative as engineering manager and currently serves as the general manager and CEO. Recently, John completed his term as president of the Georgia Telecommunications Association, where he currently serves on the board of directors.

Scott serves his community as a member of the Rotary Club of Statesboro and member of their board of directors. He has previously served as treasurer for Community Christian School, as well as the board of directors for Coastal Plains Fellowship of Christian Athletes for Bulloch and surrounding counties. He also enjoys spending time with his wife, Laura, and son, John Scott, III. He and his family are members of Compassion Christian Church in Statesboro.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our advisory board,” said Spence Mullis, president and CEO of Morris Bank. “This team of advisors is a vital asset to the decision making and policy implementation for our board. We value John’s input and appreciate the opportunity to learn and grow as a company from the business experience he will bring.”