John Bressler - Live today, sleep tonight

The greatest hazard in Great Britain comes under the heading of tourists. The number one is driving simply because everyone there drives on the wrong side of the street. The Scots are used to tourists and watch out for us because they know we try to be nice and we buy a lot of stuff. However, accidents happen.

The same goes for life. Insurance companies call them, "Acts of God." God has made His world with some pretty hard and fast rules. We were not made to fly. Maybe we can when we're angles or angels. Haggis tastes better than okra. Sweets and fats in large quantities can kill us. We will eventually all die. It just happens.

We weren't born to sit around in a small cave to avoid these calamities and are to realize that life is an unplanned series of events. How we meet them is the question and most folks have the instant answer, "Life is worry."

What if the airplane loses an engine or two? What if I get sick? What if they don't like me? What if I get lost, fired, caught, and well, you name it. Professionals tell us that if we worry enough, we can almost certainly have ulcers, headaches, lost sleep, anger and terrible relationships, along with heart disease and disorders I can pronounce but not spell.

An old Scot told me, "When I work, I work hard. When I sit down, I rest. When I worry, I go to bed. I always drink all my whisky (Scottish spelling) before going to sleep for three reasons: it could evaporate, the bottle might just roll off the nightstand and break or I could die in the night and never finish it."

What about all this and we Christians? Allow me to say that if you're not a Christian, you've a lot to worry about. However, if you are, then to worry is not only a waste of time but you need some help in the right direction.

What did Jesus say about our worry, concern, heartaches, difficulty in facing the future?

"Take no thought for the morrow. Which of you, by worrying, can add one inch to your height? Can it ease the pain, ease the burden, ease the trouble?"

Our Lord had plenty to worry about, knowing how His life would end, but He kept walking to Jerusalem for our sake.

How do we deal with life? Through faith. Not mindless faith, nor the faith of dreamers; some empty faith, but faith in the purpose of God. He has a plan for us. Faith in the promise of God. He never fails. Faith in the power of God. He will deliver. We may say, "God willing." Remember that Jesus said, "You will have problems in this world," but added, "Be of good cheer!"

That's the Good News. There is a loving purpose in everything. Maybe it hurts so badly that we can't see through our tears, but there is a reason.

Jesus told us, "I will not leave you comfortless. Do not be anxious about your life, what you shall eat, what you shall wear, what you shall drink. Seek first the kingdom and all the good things will be yours. Do not be worried about tomorrow and let today's troubles be enough."

So, good friends, live today and sleep tonight.

Thanks, God!



