Jim 'N Nick's now serving

After beginning construction in July, Jim ’N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q restaurant in Statesboro opened to the public for lunch Wednesday.

The dining room of the 6,100-square-foot eatery on Highway 80 East, next to Harbor Freight and across from Parker’s, began serving ribs, chicken, burgers and more at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The drive-thru lanes also were open and take out and catering are now available, too.

During the official ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning, Brian Lyman, chief operating officer and president of Jim ’N Nicks, said, “We are excited to be in such a great town as Statesboro. We have several restaurants in college towns and they are always welcomed into the community.”

After remarking how Jim ’N Nicks believes it is important to give back to their communities, Lyman presented a $2,500 donation to the Statesboro Food Bank, which was accepted by executive director Sheila Stewart-Leach.

Statesboro restaurant manager Drew Perry and his staff received a final full training Friday and Saturday evening when members of the public were invited to try the hickory-smoked barbecue, chicken and fixings for a complimentary dinner.

The Statesboro eatery is the 48th Jim ’N Nicks to open in the nation and the 19th in Georgia. The chain also has restaurants in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida. The first Jim ’N Nick’s was opened in Birmingham in 1985 by Jim Pihakis, an insurance executive, and his son Nick.

According to city of Statesboro records, Jim ’N Nick’s invested approximately $1.7 million in site development and construction to get the restaurant to Wednesday’s opening. It is part of a development that will include a Texas Roadhouse restaurant and a Five Guys Burgers, which are expected to open in late April or May. Also, in the development will be a Mattress Warehouse and an AutoZone auto parts store.

More information and a menu may be found at jimnnicks.com.



