Jesup man shot to death at Statesboro apartment

The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance following the shooting death of a Jesup man Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, Capt. Jared Akins said SPD Patrol officers were called to The Vault Apartments off Statesboro Place Circle about 5 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man shot in an apartment at that location.

Akins said officers found the man later identified as Antonio Jackson deceased at the scene due to his wounds.

According to the release, Jackson was not a student of any local college or university and was not a resident of Statesboro. His family has been notified of his death.

“Detectives remained on the scene of the homicide for most of the night, processing it for evidence and interviewing witnesses,” Akins said. “The facts point to the presence of multiple individuals inside of the apartment when Jackson was shot and killed.”