Jesup man charged in Statesboro homicide

One Jesup man is under arrest and more arrests are expected in connection with the Oct. 27 shooting death of 18-year-old Antonio Jackson at a Statesboro apartment.

In a release Friday afternoon, Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said Damon Justin Jevon Hines, 20, of Jesup was arrested following “numerous” interviews and gathering “large amounts of physical evidence.”

Among multiple offenses, Hines is charged with party to the crime of murder. Under Georgia law, a party to a crime is a severe offense because it means the accused is facing being convicted of the actual crime charged. Participants to a crime may be convicted of that crime even though they are not the real offenders.

On Oct. 27, SPD Patrol officers were called to The Vault Apartments off Statesboro Place Circle about 5 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man shot in an apartment at that location.

Akins said officers found the man later identified as Jackson deceased at the scene due to his wounds.

According to the release, Jackson was not a student of any local college or university and was not a resident of Statesboro.

“Detectives remained on the scene of the homicide for most of the night, processing it for evidence and interviewing witnesses,” Akins said. “The facts point to the presence of multiple individuals inside of the apartment when Jackson was shot and killed.”

In addition to the party to a crime charge, Hines, of Shellcracker Road in Jesup, also is charged with theft by receiving stolen property/felony; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies; false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of the government; tampering with evidence/felony; and obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s death is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Patrick Harrelson at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov