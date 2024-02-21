Jaycees give awards, elect officers

The Statesboro Jaycees held their February meeting at Soyumi and 2023 End of Year Awards were given out to all of the recipients.

After having a successful year in 2023, the service club recognized members who made the year special. The Jaycees were able to host a number of successful events to help raise funds for different organizations in our community.

Some of the events included:

The Luck of the Irish Raffle raised $4,798.34

Jaycee’s Nite Out raised $9,913.60

The Statesboro Jaycees Pageant raised $1,533.67

Toys for Tots over 1,100 toys were donated

Matt LaTulip was named the Jaycee of the Year. On top of being an officer in 2023 (Treasurer), LaTulip worked tirelessly on the Career Clothes Closet project that took years of hard work and dedication. Hugh Mays and Hayden LaTulip also had roles in getting the Closet project completed, along with many other Jaycees who volunteered hours working on the closet before it opened this past December.

The 2024 officers were also sworn in at the meeting. The Jaycees hope to keep the momentum going and have another successful year.

President: Christy Kennedy

Vice President: Bailey Brinson

Events Director: Alexis Knox

Communications Director: Mandy Kennedy

Membership Director: Gabby Lores

Treasurer: Matt LaTulip

Secretary: Murphy McRae

Executive Director: Anthony Leveritt

Executive Director: Cole Davis Statesboro Jaycees officers for 2024.





Additional award winners:

President’s Award – Bailey Brinson & Mandy Kennedy

Trailblazer Award – Sydney Davis

Personal Achievement Award – Anthony Leveritt

Rising Star Award – Cole Davis

Membership Recruitment Award – Bailey Brinson

Project of the Year – Jaycees Nite Out: Wild Wild West

Eternal Service Award – Lauren Avery

Biggest Heart Award – Christy Kennedy

On-the-Spot Award – Sydney Davis

Hit the Ground Running Award – Autumn Willis

Above & Beyond Award – Hugh Mays, Matt LaTulip, and Hayden LaTulip

Perfect Attendance Award – Lauren Avery, Hugh Mays, and Anthony Leveritt

Founding Father Award – Chris Wiggins

Honorary Jaycee Award – Braxton Brinson

Business Partnership Award – Chris Gohagan with Taulbee, Rushing, Snipes, Marsh, and Hodgen LLC.

If you are between the ages of 21-40 and interested in joining the Statesboro Jaycees, reach out via email at statesborojaycees@gmail.com, find us on social media, or visit our website at www.statesborojaycees.com. Meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 6:15 at Soyumi.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings.