Jamie Harris named employee of month at EGRMC

Jamie Harris, engineer, was named East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s November 2022 Employee of the Month.

Harris has been at EGRMC for six years.

Harris was nominated by his colleagues for his dedication, responsiveness and commitment to providing quality service and his positive attitude while supporting his fellow plant operations team members.

One nomination describes him as, “Jamie makes the Plant Ops department fun with his energy and amazing attitude. He goes above and beyond on all tasks he works on and never fails to ask questions when he needs help. Jamie is extremely dedicated to his department, co- workers, and the entire hospital. Jamie is always learning new things and is willing to jump in to get hands-on experience. We have been beyond blessed to have Jamie at EGRMC and couldn't imagine not having him on our team.”

“Jamie has become a very important member of our team. He is always willing to take on any duties or job that needs to be completed. He has shown great ownership in everything that he does. He follows our SAFE practices and standards in all situations. He shows great compassion for all visitors, patients and staff.

"I think Jamie shows all the principles, standards and personality that a great employee should have,” another colleague said.

"Jamie is a valuable asset to our team," East Georgia CEO Stephen Pennington said. “He supports our team and models our mission to provide quality healthcare services in a safe and compassionate environment to every patient, every time, always."



