Jack, Ruth Ann Hill family endow OTC scholarship

The family of Jack and Ruth Ann Hill signed an agreement recently with the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation to create the “Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Scholarship” fund. The self-perpetuating scholarship endowment of $25,000 will be used to assist OTC students.

“From the time Senator Jack Hill was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 1990, his relationship with Ogeechee Technical College was steeped in kindness, integrity and a true belief in what this college could achieve,” said OTC President Lori Durden. “His devotion to OTC reflected a profound commitment to excellence in higher education, most notably the importance of technical education in this region. He never wavered in his support, working tirelessly to ensure that OTC always had the resources necessary to meet its mission.”

The annual scholarship recipient will be awarded $1,000, which will be divided between fall and spring semesters. The agreement stipulates that the scholarship is to be given to students who are in good standing with the college, and are enrolled in an OTC certificate, diploma or degree program. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate strong community service or involvement in community organizations.

Michelle Davis, vice president for College Advancement, said the first scholarship would be awarded in fall of 2021 to help Ogeechee Tech meet the needs of its enrollment.

“During the pandemic, many colleges have seen a decline in enrollment, but OTC’s enrollment has remained robust,” Davis said. “With an increase in student enrollment comes greater responsibility and need. The Foundation, the college, and our students are incredibly grateful to the Hill family for such a significant and timely gift.”



