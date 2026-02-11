Investigation leads to two narcotics arrests

The Bulloch County Crime Suppression Team and Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation into Williams Cody Sparks of Portal regarding the distribution of methamphetamine and thefts. During the course of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Sparks and Jace Best of Sylvania.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 29, Best was arrested at a residence in Screven County with the assistance of the Screven County Sheriff's Office without incident. Best was transported to the Bulloch County Jail. Sparks began evading law enforcement after Best's arrest and fled Bulloch County.

On Feb. 5, CST Investigators learned that Sparks would be travelling back to Bulloch County late that evening. With the assistance of the Flock license plate reader system, Deputies and Investigators were able to track and perform a traffic stop on the vehicle that Sparks was traveling in. Sparks attempted to flee the traffic stop on foot, but was quickly apprehended. Sparks was also transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

Best has been charged with sale of methamphetamine and manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing a controlled substance, marijuana or counterfeit substance near park or housing project.

Sparks has been charged with two counts driving while license suspended; two counts use of communication facility in commission of a felony; trafficking methamphetamine (criminal attempt); manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing controlled substance, marijuana or counterfeit substance near park or housing project; sale of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule III controlled substance; possession of drug related object; obstruction of law enforcement officers ; possession of knife during commission of certain felonies; theft by receiving stolen property; theft by taking

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Brandon Miller of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office Crime Suppression Team.

Sheriff Noel Brown encourages citizens to contact the Crime Suppression Team with any complaints of suspected drug activity. All complaints will remain anonymous and will be investigated thoroughly. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://bullochsheriff.com/anonymous-tip/.