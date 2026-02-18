International guitar virtuoso to play at Averitt Center

Internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform live inside the Emma Kelly Theater at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. The concert is presented by the Averitt Center for the Arts.

Described as "Cinematic Guitar Poetry," Tsukamoto's performance blends original acoustic compositions with storytelling to create an immersive, impressionistic musical journey. Critics describe his music as "earthy, organic soundscapes that evoke a sense of peace and reflection, drawing listeners into an intimate world of sound."

The cover of the most recent album by guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto is shown. (Image courtesy Averitt Center for the Arts)



The Boston Herald noted, "Hiroya takes us to an impressionistic journey," while Acoustic Guitar Magazine praises his playing as "delicate, fluid, and beautifully detailed."

Born in Kyoto, Japan, Tsukamoto began playing music at a young age and later earned a scholarship to Berklee College of Music. Over the years, he has performed at renowned venues, including the Blue Note in New York City, the United Nations and on Japanese National Television. He also is a two-time second-place winner of the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship.

Tsukamoto has released multiple solo albums and has toured extensively, entertaining audiences with his blend of folk music, jazz and global influences.

Tickets are $23 and are now available online at AverittCenterForTheArts.org or by calling the box office at (912) 212-2787.