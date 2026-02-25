In case of emergency, area first responders prepare

First Baptist Church Statesboro was the site of a multi-agency emergency drill Saturday morning, Feb. 21. The exercise, organized by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, was for city and county first responders to prepare for an active shooter or similar emergency. The Statesboro Police Department, Statesboro Fire Department, Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch County EMA and Georgia Southern University Police all participated in the drill.