Improv All-Stars to perform at GSU Performing Arts Center

By STACIE MCDANIEL

Special to the Herald





The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern is proud to present “The Second City: Improv All-Stars” as part of their 2019-20 Main Stage Series on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The best seats are going fast for this legendary comedy troupe!

Chicago’s storied comedy theater The Second City is bringing their talent to Statesboro in an irresistible hour of improved comedy performed by the industry’s up-and-coming talent. These masters of the form will astound with their skill and wit — all without the aid of scripts or sets.

Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating more than 55 years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and has launched the careers of legends like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner and Bill Murray.

The group is also planning to lead two improv master classes during their time on campus. Those interested in attending a workshop can keep an eye on the Performing Arts Center Facebook page for more details once dates and times of the classes are confirmed.

PAC Director Stacie McDaniel says the whole staff is excited about the show.

“I’ve been trying to get this group to our venue for years, and we finally worked out the right date to make it happen! If you’re looking to start the new decade off with a laugh, this is absolutely the right show for you,” she said.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for youth 17 and under and are on sale now at the GSU PAC box office. Discounts are available for Georgia Southern students and faculty/staff. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are also available.

Visit the box office in person Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., purchase tickets over the phone at 912-478-7999 or go online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac.