Imposter scams hitting Georgia faithful

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians of an imposter scam targeting faith-based communities in which fraudsters pose as religious leaders to try to trick congregants into sending them money.



There are different variations to these imposter scams. In one version, scammers set up Gmail accounts that display the actual name of a rabbi, priest, pastor, or imam. The fraudster then emails the members of the congregation asking for emergency donations to help someone in need.

In another version, scammers pose as real religious leaders and send texts or emails to congregants requesting they send money via gift cards.

“With advancements in technology, it’s easier than ever for criminals to hide their true identity, which is why we continue to hear about imposter scams,” Carr said Monday. “Consumers should be very suspicious of any emails or texts asking them to send money even if they appear to come from a trusted source.”

While it may be difficult to get money back once it’s in the hands of a scammer, victims can take steps to boost their chances of recovering lost funds. Carr’s office urges victims to report the fraud as soon as they become aware of a scam. Immediately contact the appropriate financial provider, money transfer company, or gift card provider.

Also, file a report with the appropriate law enforcement agency, the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at (404) 651-8600 or consumer.ga.gov, and the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Those who find scam transactions are hurting their credit should visit AnnualCreditReport.com to request free credit reports from the three major credit reporting agencies — Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Freezing credit is also a good way to stop unauthorized accounts from being opened.