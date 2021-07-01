Impact Team officers arrest cocaine suspect

A Metter man faces multiple drug charges after Statesboro police officers spotted him on routine patrol.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro PD said officers with department’s Impact Team were patrolling the area of Mikell Street when they saw Demetrice Smart. Smart had active warrants for prior sales of cocaine and had fled from officers several times previously.

When he saw the officers, Akins said Smart, 40, again fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.

“APO Patrick Webb and his K-9 partner Smokey arrived and began a track, which lasted for approximately one mile through a swampy area,” Akins said. “At the end of the track Smart was taken into custody by officers.”

Smart dropped a bag as he fled that contained more than five ounces of crack cocaine, almost four ounces of powder cocaine and a large quantity of U.S. currency, Akins said.

He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail on charges of sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and obstruction. Smart, of Creekside Manor in Metter, has prior convictions for drug related offenses and robbery.

“His arrest is an example of the types of offenders which are a focus for the activities of the Impact Team,” Akins said.

Anyone with information about drug activity in the City of Statesboro may submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.



