I-16 corridor getting another plant

A global food service supplier will construct a distribution facility in Ellabell that is expected to create 213 jobs and continue to build on development along the I-16 corridor that will transform the area over the next few years.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstaurantStore, a contractor to food professionals around the world, would invest $87 million in the facility in Bryan County. The Pennsylvania-based company currently operates two facilities in Albany and one in Savannah, with 680 employees in Georgia.

"We are excited to have WestaurantStore joining our existing industry base," said Development Authority of Bryan County (DABC) Chairman Jon Seagraves. "In addition to creating over 200 jobs, the company plans to pay very strong wages. These are great opportunities for the residents of Bryan County and the region, and we would just like to welcome WebstaurantStore to our community."

The WebstaurantStore distribution center announcement comes on the heels of Hyundai Motor Group’s announcement in May to build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant on the Mega Site in Bryan County that will create more than 8,000 jobs and Aspen Aerogels announcing in February it would build a plant in Bulloch County creating 250 jobs, and potentially a lot more.

All three plants are additions to the booming I-16 corridor that is seeing constant growth and development.

“This project is another example of the growth of the Port of Savannah and the expanding distribution network in the region,” said Benjy Thompson, CEO of the Development Authority of Bulloch County. “We will continue to see these types of projects in the Interstate 16 corridor in the near term, along with manufacturing and Hyundai related projects.”

Bulloch County is part of the four-county Savannah Harbor Interstate-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority that was created to attract a manufacturing plant to the Mega Site. Bulloch, Bryan County, Chatham County and Effingham County make up the Joint Development Authority.

"Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by expanding here again and again," Kemp said. "Our world-class logistics infrastructure and business-friendly environment make it possible for companies to operate in every corner of the state while still enjoying direct access to national and international markets and a highly-qualified workforce."

Established in 2004, WebstaurantStore is the largest online supply store for restaurant service professionals and individual customers worldwide.

"We are pleased to continue our operations in Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority market, with what will become our largest distribution center to date," said Caleb Clugston, vice president of Network Optimization at WebstaurantStore. "The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Savannah area made our decision easy when selecting another site for distribution,."

WebstaurantStore’s new plant will be located at 54 Logistics Drive in Ellabell, on the westbound side of I-16, just east of the Exit 143 interchange.

The facility will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, fast-moving full case quantities and many other industrial products. The company will hire shipping and receiving managers and associates, as well as inventory control and quality assurance associates.

“This new distribution center will expand logistics employment opportunities for citizens in the region, including Bulloch County,” Thompson said.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply at www.webstaurantstore.com/careers/.