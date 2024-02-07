Hyundai supplier promises 200 jobs at new Candler A/C plant

A Korean automotive air-conditioning manufacturer announced Tuesday it will join the fast-growing list of parts suppliers moving to Southeast Georgia to support Hyundai Motor Group's future electric vehicle factory in Ellabell.



Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., will build a new plant near Metter in Candler County, which is expected to employ 200 workers. The project is estimated to be a $30 million investment.

This marks the second automotive supplier announced in Candler County in less than six months. DAS Corp., an automotive parts company, announced last September it would build a new manufacturing facility in Metter. The facility will create 300 new jobs and generate more than $35 million in investment in Candler County.

Established in Korea in 1974, Doowon Group specializes in designing and manufacturing automotive climate control systems. The company will be a key supplier for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and Hyundai Motor Group at its Metaplant currently under construction in Bryan County.

"Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. is making significant investments to establish itself as Doowon Group's inaugural automotive air conditioning system production facility in the United States," said Ki Chun Sung, CEO of Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. "The company is optimistic that its technological expertise and industry experience will play a vital role in the growth of the local community. Our sincere appreciation extends to the State of Georgia and Candler County for their steadfast support throughout the process, and we look forward to ongoing support and collaboration."

Like DAS Corp., Doowon Climate Control America, Inc.'s new manufacturing facility will be located in the Metter-Candler County I-16 Industrial Park, a "Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development" certified site. The facility will primarily produce climate control systems for use in traditional and electric vehicles. Operations are projected to begin in 2026.

In a release, Doowon said it plans to hire employees in various fields such as injection molding technicians; assembly operators; quality, materials and production specialists; engineers; and management. Job opportunities will be posted in local newspapers and on recruitment websites as they become available.

"The City of Metter is honored to welcome Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. to Metter and Candler County as our newest corporate citizen to call Metter home," said Metter Mayor Ed Boyd. "Bringing 200 jobs and over $30 million in investment to our community, Doowon Climate Control America, Inc. is advancing the growth in desirable manufacturing employment for the citizens of our area.”

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, Georgia has pursued the entire supply chain, creating more than $25.7 billion in investments and 30,200 jobs since 2018. In fiscal year 2023, job creation in the automotive industry increased by 324 percent when compared to FY21, and suppliers attracted by Georgia's mobility original equipment manufacturers resulted in over $2 billion in investment across the state in FY23.