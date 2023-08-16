Hyundai, Georgia Ports celebrate first shipment of equipment

GARDEN CITY — As the massive container ship Hyundai Pride loomed in the background on Monday, officials celebrated the arrival from South Korea of the first equipment bound for Hyundai's Metaplant America in Bryan County.



It was, they said, another milestone in the state's largest ever economic investment project.

Carter Infinger, chairman of both the Bryan County Commission and the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, reminded those at the event that 18 months ago the site in Bryan County off I-16 where the Metaplant America is being built, was a wooded area of nearly 3,000 acres, the purchase of which was still under negotiation.

Hyundai announced it was building its Metaplant America in Ellabell in May 2022, and the state announced later that summer it had purchased the land near the I-16 exit 143 at Highway 280 for $61 million.

Now, Infinger said, buildings are "coming out of the ground," on the site which together stretch some three-quarters of a mile along the interstate. He called the project transformative.

"This will make generational change and provide plenty of opportunity for jobs," Infinger said. "And we've made great friends with Hyundai. These are exciting times."