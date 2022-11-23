Hyundai EV systems plant coming to Bryan

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle Power Electric system plant in Bryan County that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” Kemp said. “As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we're excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.”

Construction on the new facility, located at the Belfast Commerce Park in Richmond Hill, is expected to begin as early as January 2023, and production is expected to begin in 2024.

Wednesday’s announcement arrives on the heels of Joon Georgia’s announcement Nov. 7 it would invest $317 million in plant in Bulloch County that will create 630 jobs and was the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Motor Group’s Metaplant America, which is expected to generate about 8,500 jobs at its Bryan County site.

Also, Baretta Holding announced Nov. 10 it would create 600 jobs in a $60 million project that will be built in Bryan County’s Interstate Center III site. And Komar Brands, a global apparel company, announced Nov. 14 it will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility also at the Interstate Center III site in Bryan.

The Hyundai plant and the three previously announced companies in the past three weeks will be built along the Interstate-16 corridor. Interstate Center III is located off Interstate-16, exit 143.

The EV Power Electric system plant will expand Hyundai Mobis’ current footprint in Georgia. Hyundai Mobis has operated a manufacturing facility with almost 1,200 employees in West Point since 2009 as the largest Tier 1 supplier to Kia Georgia. The plant supplies automotive manufacturers with complete cockpit modules, chassis modules, as well as bumper assemblies.

“Hyundai Mobis’ investment project in Bryan County reflects an acceleration in the development of the EV supply chain in Georgia’s auto industry,” said H.S. Oh, vice president of Hyundai Mobis Electric Powertrain Business Unit. “We’re going to be a major production player in the EV market, and that’s going to trigger more growth within the sector. Mobis is looking forward to providing high-quality work opportunities to the growing local workforce.”

Once it reaches full production, the 1,200,000-square-foot facility will supply more than 900,000 EV Power Electric systems and 450,000 Integrated Charging Control Units annually to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America factory in Bryan County, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama factory in Montgomery, and the Kia Georgia plant.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Mobis to our community,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “With the close proximity of Belfast Commerce Park to available housing in nearby Heartwood, a top-performing public school system, interstate access, and rail, we knew the site we purchased about two years ago had the potential to attract a special project. With nearly $1 billion of investment and the creation of over 1,500 good-paying jobs, I would say Mobis is pretty special. I am so grateful to Bryan County, the City of Richmond Hill, and Raydient Places for their support and partnership on this project because, without them, this would not have been possible.”

Since 2020, more than 30 EV-related projects have contributed over $13.3 billion in investment and announced more than 18,100 jobs in Georgia. On October 25, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officially broke ground in Bryan County on its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility. In addition to Hyundai's direct contributions to the region, offsite suppliers connected to the project are predicted to invest approximately $1 billion in other locations around the state.