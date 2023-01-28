Hyundai donates $15K to GS for scholarships

Hyundai Motor America announced a partnership this week with Georgia Southern University, donating $15,000 for student scholarships.

According to a release from Hyundai, the support is part of the company’s “strong commitment to the state of Georgia,” where the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is currently being built in Bryan County.

“With our global vision of progress for humanity, Hyundai is proud to support organizations that are doing good for their community,” said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. “Innovation opens the door to the future, and access to quality education is a key component to building the leaders of tomorrow.”

The donation to Georgia Southern University will help provide scholarships to undergraduate students in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, as these areas of study are particularly important to innovation.

"Community partnerships play an important role in helping our students reach their full potential in the STEM fields,” said Julie Gerbsch, executive director of development at Georgia Southern. “We are proud to be community partners with Hyundai Motor America.”