Hyundai, Bulloch plants set massive job fair

The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America will hold a job fair next week in Savannah and recruiters for the three plants currently under construction in Bulloch County that will supply parts to the Hyundai plant will be in attendance.

The job fair is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 in the Eckburg Auditorium of Savannah Technical College on White Bluff Road.

According to a release from WorkSource Georgia, which is partnering with the Metaplant as a sponsor of the job fair, approximately 3,500 jobs will be available between the Hyundai EV plant and its local suppliers through 2024.

Career opportunities will include manufacturing, logistics, technology and administration.

The Bulloch County Hyundai supplier plants who will have representatives at the job fair are:

• Ecoplastic America Corporation, a supplier of injection-molded plastic automotive body parts to Hyundai Motor Group, is building a $205-million plant off Highway 301 South that will create 456 jobs, phased in over eight years.

• Ajin USA, supplier of metal auto body parts to Hyundai, is investing $317 million and will eventually employ 630 people at its Joon Georgia plant on 83 acres in the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park off Interstate 16.

• Hanon Systems, a manufacturer of vehicle air conditioning systems, will build a plant in Statesboro’s Gateway Regional Industrial Park off Highway 301 South. Their $40 million investment is projected to create 160 jobs.

In addition to the Metaplant and the three Bulloch plants listed above, recruiters from the following suppliers are scheduled to attend:

• DSC Savannah

• Glovis EV Logistics America

• Hyundai Materials

• Hyundai Steel Georgia

• Hyundai Transys GA

• Kyungshin America

• Mobis Alabama, Savannah Plant

• Mobis North America Electrified Powertrain

• PHA Georgia

• Seohan Auto Georgia

• Seoyon E-Hwa

• Sewon America

“Candidates of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend this free event,” the release stated. “Those interested should come dressed for success and with résumés in hand. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to explore your career options, meet industry professionals and take the next step toward a brighter future.”





Registration

Job seekers interested in attending the event should visit www.worksourcegaportal.com to create an account and résumé; then visit http://tinyurl.com/46vd752y to register for the event.

Having a WorkSource Georgia portal account and résumé will expedite the admission process.



