Hyundai announces job openings at Metaplant in Ellabell

The Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County is now hiring for what the company calls “group leaders” and “team members” for the Production and Equipment Maintenance department at the Metaplant.

Hyundai sent out an announcement Wednesday that it is hiring.

Applications should be submitted by Sunday, July 23, and interviews will be scheduled for Aug. 2-3, the announcement said.

The South Korean carmaker has set late 2024 or early 2025 as its target for beginning production of electric vehicles in Bryan County. Hyundai is investing more than $5.45 billion in its Metaplant, promising some 8,100 jobs when at full capacity while building 300,000 or more electric vehicles a year.

Applications and more information about applying for the jobs may be found at:https://www.savannahjda.com/category/hmgma-job-opportunities/