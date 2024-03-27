'Hymns & History of the Wesley Brothers'

The “Hymns and History of the Wesley Brothers” will highlight the 2024 Jack N. and Addie D. Averitt Lecture Series on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p. m. from the sanctuary of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, sometimes referred to as “the cathedral of South Georgia Methodists.”

The event at the church on South Main St. is free and the public is invited to attend.

The Averitt Lecture Series is presented annually by the Bulloch County Historical Society with financial support from the Jack N. and Addie D. Averitt Foundation.

Several Wesley hymns will be performed by Dr. Jackson Borges, organist and minister of music for First Methodist Church. Among the selections are “O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing,” “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling,” “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,” as well as the familiar Christmas hymn, “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.”

Dr. Borges, who is an adjunct professor of music at Georgia Southern University, has held positions with the Episcopal Parrish of All Saint’s Church and St. George’s Chapel in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as well as The Princeton Girl Choir, and The American Boy Choir in New Jersey. Dr. Jackson Borges

He has also performed at Grace and St. Mary’s Cathedrals in San Francisco, the Spreckels Organ Pavilion in San Diego, the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Grace Episcopal Church and the Central Synagogue in New York City plus many others.

An accomplished chamber musician, continuo player, accompanist and composer, Borges has written works ranging from solo organ, voice and choir, to arrangements for congregations and instrumental ensembles.

He holds degrees from San Diego State, Westminster Choir and The University of Alabama.

Following the performance, the Bulloch County Historical Society will host a reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall.



