Hurricane Idalia: Superior Court jury selection cancelled; Bulloch County offices closed Weds.

Jury selection for Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the Superior Court of Bulloch County with Judge Lovett Bennett has been cancelled because of the approaching storm.



“If you received a jury summons for this date, you do not need to appear. Thank you,” said Clerk of Courts Heather Banks McNeal.

Meanwhile, Assistant County Manager Cindy Steinmann announced that all non-essential and administrative Bulloch County government offices would also be closed Wednesday in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

“We will continue to monitor conditions in coordination with Public Safety and Public Works tomorrow to make a determination about Thursday. Be on the lookout for information regarding Thursday’s operations by midday tomorrow,” she wrote.



