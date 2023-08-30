Hurricane Idalia: Statesboro city facilities open; waste collection and bus service paused

Statesboro City Hall officials said that the city government’s facilities would be open and operating on a regular schedule Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31, but that some services will be suspended or delayed by the city’s response to Hurricane Idalia.



“We’ve been working internally to ensure that our staff is as prepared as possible for any impacts Statesboro might see from Hurricane Idalia,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar said in a Tuesday afternoon press release. “Our Public Works crews have been clearing stormwater infrastructure today and many of our departments have planned for additional staffing over the next two days as we await the full impact of the storm.

“We’re also working collaboratively with Bulloch County and other local agencies to ensure a consistent and effective response to the storm,” he continued.

In anticipation of heavy rain and strong winds impacting the area, the city has suspended some of its services that operate on roadways, according to the release issued by city Public Information Officer Layne Phillips.

There will be no residential waste collection on Wednesday or Thursday, she announced. Sanitation services are scheduled to resume Friday, Sept. 1, with collection of Wednesday's route. Thursday's route will be collected on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Residents are asked to bring their polycarts in from the curb and secure them at their residences on Wednesday and Thursday as the storm passes through. Polycarts can pose a safety risk when they turn over in the roadway or become airborne, Phillips noted.

Statesboro Area Transit will also suspend operations of its transit buses Weds., Aug. 30, but will resume its routes on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The city continues to monitor weather conditions and will adjust services as needed, Phillips said.



