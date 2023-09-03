Honey extraction party set for Thursday, Sept. 7 at East Georgia State College

East Georgia State College will host its honey extraction party Sept. 7.

The event will be held in the Rotunda area in the Luck Flanders Gambrell Building from 4 until 6 p.m. Members of EGSC’s Beekeeping Club, students, faculty, staff and the community are invited to attend. Guests will get to learn about honey, how it is made by honeybees, and collected by beekeepers.

East Georgia State College maintains an apiary on the Swainsboro EGSC campus. The major goal of the apiary is to increase awareness about honeybees and other pollinators, as well as their importance to the environment and how to protect both them and their habitats.

Since its designation as a Bee Campus USA institution in 2016, East Georgia State College has greatly increased its efforts to achieve these goals and to further promote honeybee and pollinator protection education to its students, staff, faculty, and community.



