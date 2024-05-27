'Hometown Heroes' – Annual special section will publish in the Herald on Thursday

More than two dozen local and area residents were nominated to be "Hometown Heroes" for the 2024 special section.

From law enforcement officers to EMS to people and professionals who help their fellow citizens out in so many ways every day, being a "hero" takes many forms.

Below are two examples of the nominations you will see in the section that will be part of the Thursday, May 30 print edition and online that same day. I hope you enjoy each of their unique stories:

Katie Hodges

Katie goes above and beyond for the Georgia Southern Police Department. Not only is she an amazing officer, but she is a friend to anyone she meets. She has received several awards during her time at GSU because she goes above and beyond for the community of Eagles. She is a great friend and will give you the shirt off her back. To know Katie is simply to love Katie!

Yevette McCall

Mrs. Yevette is one of a kind, kind of person. Heart is so big and she’s always willing to help the next person. Mrs. Yevette owns Southern Pro Staffing Company where she helps people find jobs, she also works at our local hospice care where she helps recruit volunteers to help serve those who can’t better assist themselves. Mrs. Yevette is very active and vocal in our local community with volunteer efforts to help end gun violence, giving back through local food drives, and jacket/coat drives during the winter. For me Mrs. Yevette has served as a great leader, mentor, and advocate for the people. She only wants what’s best for those around her. Her spirit is so bold and beautiful and she embodies agape love.