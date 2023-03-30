Home Energy Assistance Program for cooling opens April 3

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Cooling Program, administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family & Children Services, will be available April 3 through July 31, or until funds are exhausted.

The federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with cooling bills through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

Beginning Monday, Georgia residents aged 65 years of age and older or those who are medically homebound may apply. Applications will be taken for all other eligible residents beginning May 1.

Funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been expended. To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. The income threshold is $28,058 for a household of one and $62,591 for a household of five.

Georgians seeking assistance must contact their local Community Action Agency. All applicants will be asked to provide the following:

· Most recent cooling bill or statement of service from their heating providers

· Social Security numbers for each household member

· Proof of citizenship for each household member

· Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult household member (e.g., paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter)

· Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members

For more information on the program, contact DHS toll-free at (404) 657-3426. To find a Community Action Agency in your area, visit georgiacaa.org.