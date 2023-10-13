Haunted Forest returning to Fairgrounds

The ghosts and goblins that go bump in the night will roam the Haunted Forest in Statesboro once again when it returns to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds.

Opening with a student night on Thursday, Oct. 26, the Haunted Forest will be open to the general public Oct. 27-31. Open nightly from 8 p.m. to midnight, tickets may be purchased in advance or at the gate. Visit www.hauntedforeststatesboro.com for more information.

The Haunted Forest of Statesboro is a local tradition, providing frights and thrills since 1980.

First started by Professor "Mouse" Blankenbaker as a class project, the Haunted Forest has grown to be one of the largest charity-driven, volunteer-operated haunted attractions in Southeast Georgia. Supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, the Haunted Forest of Statesboro brings together the community while providing a terrifyingly good time for all who attend!

Entry prices for the 2023 Haunted Forest of Statesboro remain unchanged from 2022. Student tickets are a $10 donation; adults a $15 donation. Also, a $20 FastPass offered in 2023 allows visitors to skip the queue line, shaving significant time off a potentially long wait.





“We received unprecedented support from the community in 2022 as the Haunted Forest of Statesboro achieved record attendance,” said Lawana Marlin, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County. “With nearly 6,000 supporters going through the turnstiles, the Haunted Forest has become one of the biggest and most important fundraisers of the year for our organization. The children of Bulloch County are truly the beneficiaries when the community comes together for some tricks and treats at the Haunted Forest.”

Marlin said support from the Haunted Forest helps the club provide youth with a safe, constructive, supportive environment where all children have a place to go after school or during the summer months.

In 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County had a total of 34,715 visits and served 54,949 meals to area youth. The club would not be able to do this without the community's generosity, Marlin said.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, visit BGCbulloch.org.