Happy Birthday USA!

Photos by JASON MARTIN

Special to the Herald

After COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020, thousands of area residents came out to Mill Creek Park last Saturday to celebrate the country’s 245th. The 2021 Firecracker Fest was presented by the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department and Synovus. Lindsey Pryor shows off her frog "Pablo," as they prepare for the frog jumping contest.

Folks enjoyed inflatables, live music, community exhibitions and the traditional frog jumping contest. Briggs and Stratton sponsored the fireworks show, which closed the annual festival.

Firecracker Fest was sponsored by Synovus, Briggs and Stratton, Coca-Cola, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Brickhouse Live, Blanchard Equipment and Statesboro Golf Carts.