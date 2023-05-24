Hanon brings Bulloch’s developing industries to 5; jobs total tops 1,500

Hanon Systems’ newly announced commitment to build a factory in Gateway Regional Industrial Park brings the number of tier-one Hyundai Motor Group suppliers locating in Bulloch County to three and of new manufacturers of all types building in the county to five.



Their job creation commitments add up to a projected 1,566 employees and their promised capital investments within Bulloch to $937 million. All five projects have been announced within 16 months, and all but one in the 12 months since the revelation that Hyundai's electric vehicle Meta Plant America would be built at the four-county Joint Development Authority site in northern Bryan County.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office issued a news release around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday announcing that Hanon, a maker of “automotive thermal and energy management” equipment, which includes air-conditioning components, would invest more than $40 million in the factory and create 160 jobs. The release was datelined “Israel” because Kemp is there on a weeklong visit. But Hanon Systems, like Hyundai Motor Group itself, is based in South Korea.

"Georgia’s automotive and e-mobility industries continue to grow as we proudly welcome Hanon Systems to Georgia,” Kemp said. “As our state furthers its position as the EV capital of America, new jobs and opportunities like these are coming to hardworking Georgians all over the state and will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, the Development Authority of Bulloch County was meeting at its headquarters, upstairs at the Queensborough National Bank, Statesboro branch. After hearing updates related to the previous four industries under development in the county, the DABC members went into closed session to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Hanon, then reopened the meeting and unanimously approved it.

“Statesboro-Bulloch County is honored by Hanon Systems’ decision to locate its new facility here,” said Billy Allen, chair of the DABC. “We are excited to welcome another automotive supplier to our community, particularly one that will be working closely with the Hyundai Metaplant and the electric vehicle industry. This decision is another example of the resources offered by our community and region to help companies succeed.”

Steve Rushing, attorney for the Development Authority, summarized the contents of the memorandum, or pending agreement, before the board voted.

Hanon Systems’ new facility will be built next to the Cardinal Glass plant at the Gateway site on 34 acres the DABC is providing Hanon in a lease-to-own arrangement. As is also the case for with the other Hyundai suppliers locating here, the authority is not giving the land away but selling it at a discount.

After “internally” valuing the land at $50,000 an acre, Rushing said, the DABC is offering it to Hanon for $25,000 an acre. So the company will pay, over time, $850,000 for a site the DABC considered to be worth $1.7 million.