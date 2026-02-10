Habitat to dedicate ‘House #63’ Saturday in Statesboro

Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County will hold a home dedication for "House #63" on Saturday, Feb. 14. The public is invited to the 2 p.m. celebration of Lola Harris' new home at 18B Henry Street in Statesboro.

"This home dedication captures the heart of what we do at Habitat," said Dr. Kristina Patterson, a board member for Bulloch Habitat. "It's a celebration of all the family has accomplished in order to begin this new chapter of their lives and of all of the volunteers and sponsors who worked to make this home a reality.

Lola Harris and her family are the new homeowners of the the Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County House #63 at 18B Henry St. in Statesboro. (JIM HEALY/staff)



"House #63 stands as a symbol of hope, stability and opportunity, not just for one family, but for our entire community."

Founded in 1991, the Bulloch Habitat affiliate completed its first new house in 1992.

Volunteers, donors, partners and supportive members of the community will gather for the Valentine's Day dedication of the home, according to a release from Habitat for Humanity. The event will feature a program recognizing the homeowner, sponsors and volunteers who contributed time, resources and support throughout the build process.

"The event will acknowledge the impact of affordable housing and the power of people coming together to build something for a good cause," the release stated.

In this file photo, volunteers are seen putting the frame up on Bulloch County Habitat House #48 in the Willow Hill community, near Portal. (SPECIAL)



Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization and nondenominational Christian ministry dedicated to providing affordable home ownership in partnership with families in need. For information on volunteering locally, visit https://habitatbulloch.org or contact Kristina Patterson, kpatt@habitatbulloch.org