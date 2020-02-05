Guido Gardens hosts Valentine’s concert led by Bill Coen

Rev. Bill Coen, former worship leader at Statesboro First Baptist Church, returns to Guido Gardens for a special Valentine’s Day program on Friday Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Hamstra Worship Center at Guido Gardens in Metter.

The public is invited to attend the program, entitled “Show Me the Love.”

Dr. Larry Guido, Guido Evangelistic Association president, said the show promises to be a special night of music and fun. Guido Evangelistic Association began more than 60 years ago under the direction of Michael Guido, along with his wife, Audrey. Affectionately known as “The Sower,” Michael Guido broadcast his brief, poignant messages about God’s love, “Seeds from the Sower,” on radio and television stations around the world.

Guido Ministries continues today under the leadership of Michael Guido’s brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mary Guido.

“Bill Coen’s concerts never disappoint,” said Larry Guido.

“I’m bringing with me a dear friend, David Bramlett, who is an excellent gospel pianist and has played since he was a child,” Coen said. “Good friends from Statesboro, Mike Bowen on percussion and Paul Reaves on bass will join us, too.”

Rev. Coen said the audience can expect new songs and fresh arrangements.

“The musical format will be a broad spectrum of gospel music with a little romantic pop mixed in,” he said. “And, of course, David will cut loose on that fantastic grand piano a time or two during the evening.

“Though there will be plenty of laughter, the focus of the evening is God’s amazing love in the middle of this sometimes crazy world,” Coen said. “There are many words for ‘love,’ and God’s love encompasses them all.”

Coen retired after 50 years of full-time ministry six years ago, serving the last 13 at Statesboro First Baptist. Coen continues to perform concerts and serves as interim music minister. He and his wife, Dorothy, moved to the North Georgia mountains upon retirement.

Rev. Coen said he looks forward to returning to the area.

“It will be a fun evening, and we are looking forward to being with friends again at the beautiful Guido Gardens.”

Guido Gardens is located at 600 North Lewis Street in Metter.