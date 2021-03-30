Guido Gardens to host Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday

Hundreds of worshipers are expected at Guido Gardens in Metter for the annual Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Brandon Williams, senior pastor with Connection Church in Statesboro, will deliver the message. Julian Ward, the senior adults pastor at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Statesboro, will lead the music at the service.

In addition to the service, visitors will be able to visit the gardens, including the “Empty Tomb” of Jesus’ resurrection, the "Angel" statue that is similar to one displayed in the Louvre, the Memorial Gardens and the "Great Commission" with flowing waters.

Guido Gardens is located on Highway 121 in Metter. For more information about the service, contact the Guido Evangelistic Association at (912) 685-2222.